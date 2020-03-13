All Spring Events and Exhibitions at Wesleyan Are Canceled

With the CDC reporting cases of COVID-19 nationwide doubling since Monday, and Governor Ned Lamont declaring a public health emergency in Connecticut, it has become clear just how rapidly this virus is spreading. After Wesleyan University consulted with a variety of public health experts and other higher education institutions around the country, all on-campus events and exhibitions have been canceled until further notice as a preventive measure. The University will continue to update the website with the latest available information.



Anyone who purchased tickets in advance will be issued a refund from the box office starting next week and artists who were scheduled to perform this spring will be compensated. We encourage patrons to utilize their refund to re-invest in the arts through a donation, album, artwork, or ticket to a future performance. If patrons have any questions or concerns, or would like to donate their tickets to the Center for the Arts, they can email boxoffice@wesleyan.edu or call 860-685-3355 Monday through Friday from 11am to 3pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You