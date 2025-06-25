ALL SHOOK UP Extended at Goodspeed Musicals Through Late August

Goodspeed Musicals will present All Shook Up beginning on Friday, June 27, as its second production of the 2025 season. Due to huge demand by ticket buyers, an additional week of performances has been added. Featuring the hit songs of Elvis Presley, which fuel the romantic tale of a small town turned upside down by a stranger on a motorcycle, don’t miss All Shook Up at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.



Originally scheduled to close on Aug. 17, All Shook Up will run June 27th – Aug. 24th, 2025. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added on Wednesday, Aug 20, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 21, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 22, at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, Aug 23, at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 24, at 2:00 p.m.



The legendary songs of Elvis Presley ignite a rockin’ romp set in the Fabulous ’50s. When a guitar-playing stranger on a motorcycle roars into a sleepy town, nothing will be the same. Boy meets girl and soon everybody can’t help falling in love. Mistaken identity, mismatched lovers and the magic of romance come together in a free-wheeling rock and roll comedy. Celebrate the 20th anniversary production of a show that began at Goodspeed with non-stop classics, from “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Hound Dog,” to “Love Me Tender” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”



