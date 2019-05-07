ACTUALLY Announced At TheaterWorks

TheaterWorks Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero announced today the cast and creative team for the Connecticut Premiere of ACTUALLY. The cast features Ronald Emile as Tom and Arielle Siegel as Amber. TheaterWorks Producing Associate and Aetna Breaking Barriers Fellow Taneisha Duggan will direct. ACTUALLY runs May 22 through June 23 and is the 4th show of the 2018-2019 season adn will be presented at the Wadsworth Atheneum

Taneisha said "The beauty and potential of theater is in its ability to pull us together under one roof, to experience a dose of humanity, in real life and real time. Today more than ever we are constantly questioning, and sometimes looking for the mute button to avoid the onslaught of our news cycle, "What actually happened?", "Who's telling the truth?" "What, in fact, is real?" This play isn't a mute button, but a portal to confront these questions together-- who are we ACTUALLY?"

THE STORY: At a raucous party during their freshman year at Princeton, Tom and Amber connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. But as things progress, they find themselves in murky territory, with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. What actually happened between them? Tackling the highly charged topic of sexual consent, this play explores the intersection of gender and race on campus today, offering a portrait of a

DATES TO REMEMBER Press Night: Friday, May 31 at 8:00 pm Pay What You Can: May 22, 23, 29 at 7:30 pm All-Free Student Matinee: Saturday, May 25 at 2:30 pm Talk Back Tuesdays: June 4, 11, 18 at 7:30 pm

PERFORMANCES at the Wadsworth Atheneum Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sundays 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm





