A FAMILY BUSINESS: (A)PIZZA PLAY Comes to the International Festival of Arts & Ideas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Family Business: (A)Pizza Play, the latest original production from A Broken Umbrella Theatre, will premiere June 13–28, 2025 as part of the International Festival of Arts & Ideas. Set inside a fictional, multigenerational pizzeria, the play explores immigration, inheritance, and the sacred role of food in shaping identity—through the story of one family, and the city that made their pies famous.

Co-produced with the Festival in celebration of its 30th anniversary, A Family Business draws inspiration from New Haven’s pizza pioneers—including the legendary Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, which celebrates its own 100th anniversary this year. The play blends humor and heart with historical echoes, honoring the immigrant labor and legacy behind one of America’s most iconic regional cuisines.

“This is a story about how people carry food culture with them — how something humble becomes iconic. Food is the heart of culture, and culture is the heart of family,” said director Jes Mack.

Performances will be held at 162 James Street, the future home of CitySeed and Sanctuary Kitchen, a culinary hub that trains and empowers immigrant and refugee chefs. The venue itself becomes part of the narrative, connecting past and present stories of migration, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation through food.

New Haven’s culinary community is woven into the production as well: many beloved local restaurants, including Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Sally’s Apizza, Olmo, and Gioia, are donating meals to the cast and crew throughout June. Audience members can enjoy pizza at select performances, along with concessions from Sanctuary Kitchen, whose mission aligns closely with the play’s core themes.

Comments