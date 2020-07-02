42ND STREET in HD Comes To The Big Screen At The Ridgefield Playhouse July 18

Broadway may be closed until 2021 but you can see one of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, 42nd Street, on the big screen in the largest- ever production of the breathtaking musical at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 18 at 7:30pm!

Filmed live in 2018 in London's Theater Royal, this extravaganza is full of crowd pleasing tap dances, and includes a score of musical theatre standards such as "We're in the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo," "42nd Street" and more, as well as show stopping ensemble numbers. The story of famed theater director Julian Marsh, who tries to mount Pretty Lady, is a musical extravaganza taking place at the height of the Great Depression and was edited in collaboration with the original author of the show, Mark Bramble, before his death in February 2019. As the Ridgefield Playhouse is bringing some of our beloved live series to the big screen, this iconic production is part of the Northern Trust Broadway Cabaret Series with support from Teed and Brown.

The musical tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Peggy arrives to New York City from her hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania and her talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director Julian Marsh. She gets a spot in the chorus of Pretty Lady. Dorothy Brock, the classic Broadway diva and star of the show, takes a dislike to the new girl. When Dorothy is injured, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found - someone like Peggy Sawyer!



For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You