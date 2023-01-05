3-Show Subscriptions On Sale Now For Playhouse On Park's Remaining 2023 Main Stage Shows

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 05, 2023  

There are three Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 14th Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Subscribe now to see Paula Vogel's INDECENT, the world premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jaqueline Bircher, and BANDSTAND with music by Richard Oberacker, and book & lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker. Subscribers can also add stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park's resident dance company) at a 20% savings!

Purchase your subscription now in order to secure tickets before all seats are filled! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Enjoy exclusive Subscriber events, and more. Subscriptions range from $80 - $168, depending upon the date (preview vs. regular performance) and seat location (choose from three seating tiers).

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or to purchase your subscription, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




