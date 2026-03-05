Wilco Summer Tour To Include July Concert At Columbus’ Palace Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wilco has announced a U.S. summer tour with performances scheduled across the Midwest, South, and East Coast in June and July. The tour will include a stop in Columbus on July 18 at 8:00 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, presented by Columbus Association for the Performing Arts.

The concert will follow Wilco’s “An Evening With…” format, featuring two sets by the band with no opening act and a short intermission between performances.

Tickets for the Columbus performance start at $39 and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6. Tickets will be available through the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre box office, online through CAPA, or by phone.

The band’s 2026 touring repertoire will draw from its extensive catalog, including songs from the 2023 album Cousin and the 2024 EP Hot Sun Cool Shroud. The tour also follows recent catalog reissues, including an expanded three-LP edition of The Whole Love released in May 2025 and a deluxe box set of A Ghost Is Born issued in February 2025.