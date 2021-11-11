The Columbus Symphony's Annual HOLIDAY POPS Returns Next Month

The beloved Columbus Symphony holiday tradition of Holiday Pops returns in 2021 with spectacular performances of popular holiday songs and classic carols. Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz will lead the Columbus Symphony, Columbus Children's Choir, and celebrated Broadway vocalist and actress Capathia Jenkins in performances of "Winter Wonderland," "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," "All I Want for Christmas is You," and many more. In addition, the Thiossane West African Dance Institute will perform celebratory dances of happiness and humanity from Mali and Guinea that promote tradition, custom, and heritage. And of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without a visit from Santa.

The Columbus Symphony presents Holiday Pops at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday, December 3, at 8 pm; Saturday, December 4, at 3 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, December 5, at 3 pm. Tickets are $25-$78 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Santa will be available for photos in the lobby after both matinee performances.