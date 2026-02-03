The Avalon Theatre Unveils February Valentine’s Events In Marysville

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Avalon Theatre will present a lineup of Valentine’s-themed programming throughout February, featuring live music, film screenings, and a stage production. The schedule includes classical music under candlelight, a Galentine’s Day film event, a solo violin concert, and a romantic play inspired by World War II–era correspondence.

The month begins with Sounds of The Avalon Presents… Central Ohio Symphony Candlelight String Quartet on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Performed by musicians from the Central Ohio Symphony, the program will feature romantic classical works in a candlelit setting. Each ticket includes champagne and gourmet chocolates. Tickets are priced at $35 for a single admission and $60 for couples.

On Sunday, February 15, 2026, the theatre will host Katie Crocco Presents… Magic Mike (The Movie) as a Galentine’s Day event. Doors open at 1:00 p.m., with the screening beginning at 2:00 p.m. Each ticket includes one drink ticket and food from Guelaguetza Taqueria. The film stars Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and Alex Pettyfer, and is directed by Steven Soderbergh. Tickets are $10.

The Avalon will welcome Dixon's Violin for a live concert on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Dixon combines electric violin, live looping, and storytelling to create an all-live solo performance. The concert is open to all ages. Tickets are $35 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

The month concludes with Avalon Productions Presents… Dear Jack, Dear Louise, a romantic play inspired by real letters exchanged during World War II. The production follows U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig and aspiring actress Louise Rabiner as they build a relationship through correspondence while separated by war. The cast features Matthew Benedek as Jack and Lucy Hoy as Louise. Performances will take place Friday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 13 and under.