THE ADVENTURES OF TORTOISE & HARE: THE NEXT GEN Comes to the Davidson Theatre in October

The performance is on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 pm.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Lightwire Theater, known for the use of electroluminescent characters and visuals, will bring The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare: The Next Gen to the Davidson Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 pm. Lightwire Theater is a unique entertainment experience that utilizes light, technology, and music to tell captivating stories designed to bring audiences of all ages into a fantastical world of imagination.

Tickets start at $22 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Lightwire Theater’s The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen continues Aesop’s classic story with the characters ten years down the road with children of their own in a new landscape of smart phones and video games. Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare begin a whole new kind of race where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory, and Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children. What hurdles will they have to overcome to make it to the finish line?

With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling, and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale into a brilliant new light.

 




Recommended For You