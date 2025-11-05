Shadowbox Live Unveils Upcoming Music and Comedy Holiday Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shadowbox Live (SBX) will wrap up the 2025 season with two of its iconic holiday traditions. Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox's most popular sketch comedy and music experience, will run Nov. 20 to Dec. 27 and Not So Silent Night, an SBX original holiday musical, will run Nov. 30 to Dec. 28.

For its 33rd run, Holiday Hoopla will include all-new sketch comedy that explores cultural questions, such as whether Die Hard should be considered a Christmas movie and how familiar characters like Scrooge might behave in unexpected scenarios. Music from Kelly Clarkson, The Christmas Jug Band, Ingrid Andress, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and others will also be featured.

Not So Silent Night follows a DJ taking requests and tributes from listeners. But as his town celebrates the season, he still hopes that his one holiday wish will come true. The original, family-friendly musical features 16 popular holiday songs and short scenes showcasing the variety of situations people encounter as they celebrate the holiday season.

"Not So Silent Night is a perfect holiday outing for the whole family to enjoy, from the young ones to the grandparents. It's filled with humor, warmth, and features 16 holiday music hits," said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live Producing Director. "Holiday Hoopla will also feature some new sketches and songs in addition to some bring-backs of favorites over the years. It's just a joyful celebration and a great way to escape the chaos of the season."

Holiday Hoopla - A sketch comedy and live music experience celebrating the fun and dysFUNction of the holidays.

Opens Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Continues on most Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. through Dec. 27

Not So Silent Night - A Shadowbox Live family-friendly musical featuring rocking holiday music.

Opens Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Continues on most Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. through Dec. 28