Sarah Millican Comes To Southern Theatre This June

Award-winning comedian Sarah Millican has announced an extension of her acclaimed tour, with her hit stand-up show "Late Bloomer" set to arrive in the USA in 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the run will visit cities across North America, including Southern Theatre in Columbus, OH, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Known for her sharp wit and relatable humor, Sarah will take audiences on a hilarious journey through her transformation from a shy, friendless schoolgirl to the confident, world-renowned comedian we know today. In "Late Bloomer," Sarah dives into her personal evolution, complete with laugh-out-loud stories about life, love, dinners, and everything in between. Expect the same candid, no-holds-barred comedy that has made Sarah one of the UK's and the world's most loved touring comedians.

Sarah’s last tour, "Bobby Dazzler," was a resounding success, seen by over 355,000 people across the globe. Since 2010, Sarah has performed six critically acclaimed live shows to over 1.3 million fans worldwide, solidifying her status as a top-tier live performer.

Outside of her live performances, Sarah has hosted three series of her BAFTA-nominated BBC2 show, The Sarah Millican Television Programme, and has been a familiar face on popular shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance, and Taskmaster. A Sunday Times bestselling author, Sarah’s debut book, How To Be Champion, and her Standard Issue podcast have further endeared her to fans around the globe.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale presales beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10AM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10AM at sarahmillican.co.uk.

