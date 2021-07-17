SHERIDAN By Christian Missonak Will Be Performed By MadLab Next Month

MadLab returns to performing live with Sheridan by Christian Missonak, a story of the aftermath of tragedy with more than a few laughs along the way, opening August 12th.

Performances will run Fridays and Saturdays August 13th - August 28th 2021 with a special preview performance on Thursday August 12th. All showtimes are 8 pm.

Stuffed in their Uptown apartment, actress Lucy and working stiff Ethan mourn the recent loss of their stillborn child while struggling to forgive each other their failings and bridge the ever-widening gulf between them. Lucy lives in seclusion, obsessively crafting the perfect Facebook post to memorialize a daughter she'll never know while Ethan strives to project an air of "everything's fine" on the eve of a family celebration. Set on one wintry night in Chicago, Lucy and Ethan must confront whether there's anything left between them to save.

Tickets: $18, or $15 for students and senior citizens, $13 for members.

Directed by James Blackmon with help from Will Macke and Michelle Sandler.

Cast:

Rachel Cagle: Lucy

Ian George: Ethan

Amanda Khosraviani: Piper

Erik C. Bobbitt: Mark

Reagan Hyer: Waitress

Stephen Woosley: Justin