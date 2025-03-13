Ray Lamontagne To Appear Live In Concert At Mershon Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer songwriter Ray Lamontagne will bring the Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour to Mershon Auditorium September 7.

Be one of the first to get tickets Wednesday, March 19 at 10am (code: FUNKY). Tickets on sale to the general public Friday, March 21.

Ray's vast catalog spans nine full length records, chart topping radio singles, and a Grammy win, in addition to multiple Grammy nominations.

This year will prove to be an exciting one for LaMontagne as he heads out on the road celebrating his first full length album, Trouble, playing the album in its entirety as well as songs from across his catalog.

