Pianist Natasha Paremski Returns For The CSO's RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL

CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony eagerly welcome the return of a Columbus favorite, pianist Natasha Paremski. Guaranteed to deliver passion and brilliant technique, the award-winning pianist will join the CSO in a performance of Rachmaninoff's first piano concerto. The program also includes Tchaikovsky's rarely performed and powerful Manfred symphony, revealing the composer's dramatic genius in his deeply moving interpretation of Byron's poem.

The Columbus Symphony presents Russian Winter Festival I: Natasha Returns at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday, January 10, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, January 11, at 7:30 pm; and Sunday, January 12, at 2 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

Postlude - Directly following the performances, patrons are invited to the adjacent pavilion for an OYO vodka tasting.

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the music director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO), Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and newly appointed chief conductor of the Slovenian RTV Orchestra in Ljubljana.

