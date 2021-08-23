Photos: Inside New Vision Dance Company's #SAVETHEARTSII SHOWCASE

#SaveTheArtsII Showcase - New Vision presented their second annual showcase on Sunday, August 22 at the Coffman Amphitheater in Dublin. The show featured NVDC company members and several local guest artists. New Vision Dance Company is: Ally Farrell, Arnav Nawani, Betsy Oellerman, Caitlin Gregory, Carter Minor, Charlotte Rutherford, Clara Love, Cody Law, Dani Siefker, Dominic Catrone, Gabby Bailey, Jennifer Myers, Joe Gould, Jonathan Hill, Lexi Daniels, Michael Musarra, Olivia Crawford, Olivia Gassman, Rachel Cory and Sally Squires. Producer- Gabby Bailey. Company Manager - Christina Coppel. Artistic Director - Melissa Gould.

About New Vision Dance Company: New Vision Dance Company, a non-profit dance ensemble, is one of Columbus, Ohio's leading concert dance companies. Founded in 2006, New Vision strives to bring art through dance to the forefront of local entertainment and community engagement. Through company performances and workshop classes, New Vision has been a valuable presence in the greater Columbus community for over 8 years. The company offers performances throughout the year at a variety of locations, including Columbus City, New Albany, Dublin, and Westerville. Visit our website www.newvisiondanceco.org

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer