Lucy Darling to Bring Touring Show VIVA to Columbus

CAPA will present Lucy Darling, the glamorous 1940s-era socialite portrayed by performer Carisa Hendrix, in the touring production Lucy Darling in VIVA at the Southern Theatre in Columbus.

The Columbus engagement will include two evening performances as part of the show’s national tour. Tickets will be available through CAPA beginning in January, with sales offered online, by phone, and at the CAPA Ticket Center.

Hendrix’s Lucy Darling persona gained widespread attention in late 2024 following a viral video showcasing her improvisational crowd work, which led to increased demand for live performances across the country. The touring production VIVA builds on that momentum with a stage show drawing from cabaret, magic, comedy, and classic variety traditions.

In VIVA, Hendrix blends scripted material with audience interaction, incorporating sleight-of-hand magic and comedic commentary. The production is structured as a Las Vegas–style variety show and reflects the Lucy Darling character’s vintage aesthetic and theatrical sensibility.

The performance also features live piano accompaniment by Sarah Hester Ross, whose work spans music, comedy, and digital media. Together, Hendrix and Ross share the stage throughout the show.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $69.50 and will be available through CAPA via capa.com, the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.