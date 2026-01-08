ADLIB: Avalon Does Live Improv is Coming to The Avalon Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Laughter takes center stage this winter as The Avalon Theatre, in partnership with The Lucky Banisters, launches an all-new live comedy event: ADLIB - Avalon Does Live Improv B_______ [each month featuring a new 'b' word]. The premiere performance takes place Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM, at The Avalon Theatre, located at 121 S. Main St. in Marysville, Ohio.

It's a Wednesday night. You could be at home watching reruns of Law & Order while the dishes pile up and everyone else scrolls on their phones-or you could save all that for later and spend the evening laughing at the premiere of Avalon Does Live Improv... Bits! ADLIB offers a fast-paced, "Whose Line is it Anyway" style improv show filled with spontaneous scenes, unpredictable moments, and plenty of hometown humor.

The January evening will be hosted by Angie Piras-Kolopajlo, co-chair of The Lucky Banisters and a member of Silver Scene Players and Marysville Singsations. Angie has been performing in Marysville since 2018 and is thrilled to help bring this exciting new form of live entertainment to the Avalon stage.

The inaugural improv troupe features a lineup of familiar faces from the local theater community. Bill Kruse, co-chair of The Lucky Banisters and member of Silver Scene Players, brings years of acting and directing experience-and can often be found hosting karaoke events around town. Chris Cannizzaro, also a member of The Lucky Banisters and Silver Scene Players, has performed and served as assistant director in multiple productions. Pete Edwards, a member of Silver Scene Players, has both performed and directed and has been instrumental in guiding the group as they step into the world of improv. Erik Gray, another Silver Scene Players member, has experience as both a performer and director and has contributed significantly through stage props and imaginative creative ideas.

Adding an extra layer of surprise to the night, the opening act will be provided by Larry Lloyd's Magic. Larry, a member of Silver Scene Players and the head of construction for set pieces, brings his love of magic and special effects to the stage, setting the tone for an evening full of unexpected fun.

Audience participation is a key part of the experience. Guests will be given a QR code that links to a Google Doc, where they can submit ideas for skits throughout the show. Select audience members may even be invited to join the performers on stage, making each performance truly one-of-a-kind.

Beyond the laughs, ADLIB is also about supporting the local arts community. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit The Lucky Banisters and the Silver Scene Players, helping to sustain and grow community-based theater and creative programming in Marysville.

Tickets are only $10, making this an affordable and entertaining night out filled with comedy and community. Whether you're a longtime supporter or simply looking for something different to do on a Wednesday night, ADLIB promises a memorable evening-and the start of something new at The Avalon Theatre.