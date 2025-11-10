Photos: INSIDE: New Albany Middle School Theatre’s WILLY WONKA JR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth. Now in the updated Binder format!

Lyrics and Music by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, Adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, Based on the book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. Directed and Choreographed by Melissa Gould, Musical Direction by Sean Hooper.

The upcoming New Albany Middle School Theatre production will be Beetlejuice! It will perform April 17th through the 19th, 2026 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054 For more information, visit: https://sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club/home

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer