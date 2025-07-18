Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre’s CINDERELLA: ENCHANTED EDITION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike. This Enchanted Edition is inspired by the 1997 teleplay.

Music by Richard Rodgers, Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Adapted for the Stage by Tom Briggs, Director: Tirzah Washington, Stage Manager: Sophia Marcella Costanzo, Music Director: Shauna Davis, Choreographer: Nicholas Wilson, Cast: Cinderella - Deryn Tye, Fairy Godmother - Brooklyn Grace, Stepmother - Becca Kalista, Grace - Ahli Dawkins, Joy - Bella Chapman, Christopher - Micah Duncan, Lionel - Caliph Scott, Queen Constantina - Angela Ray, King Maximillian - Andrew Horton, Ensemble - Kyla Stone (Cinderella U/S), Ruba Elzein (Fairy Godmother U/S), Jennifer Burton (Stepmother U/S), Mars Rak (Grace U/S), Soph Bixler (Joy U/S), Justin Zordan (Christopher U/S), Carol Hayward (Queen U/S), Malyka Treadwell, Molly Grimm, Olive Ericson, Cierra Campbell, Kloe Hooker, Brian phillips, Miriam Patterson, Charlotte Mess, Gretchen Mays, Yanna Hoffman, Liam Washington.

Performances are July 18, 19, 25, & 26, at 7:00pm & July 20, 26 & 27, at 2:00pm at McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington, OH. 43085. Tickets are available at: https://wctpresents.org/home.php

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer