Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s LITTLE WOMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady - headstrong and determined to be a novelist. As she and her sisters grow up during the Civil War, they strive to balance ambition with society’s expectations. In a world shaped by gender and tragedy, Jo’s greatest story is that of the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect women. By Kate Hamill, Adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, Directed by Elliott Lemberg.

Cast “A.B.A”: Marmee March: Riley Walsh, Aunt March: Hope Rooney, Meg March: Maria Thiel, Jo March: Pepper Hagan, Beth March: Parker Cohn, Amy March: Brie Funk, Hannah: Robin Jones, Mrs. Mingott: Victoria Gonzalez Zorce, Messenger / Ensemble: Ella Smith, Theodore Laurence: Aleksander Saken, John Brooks: William Green, Parrot: Viv Thorne, Mr. Laurence: Lee Brechter, Robert March / Ensemble: Nabeel Mohamed, Mr. Dashwood: Lila Griveas, Doctor / Ensemble: Shae Stahr

Cast “A.M.A”: Marmee March: Riley Malone, Aunt March: Shelby Bilberry, Meg March: Mimi Rooney, Jo March: Cali Russell, Beth March: Katelyn Kieninger, Amy March: Jaisel Cherry, Hannah: Annie Trybus, Mrs. Mingott: Janelle Yawson, Messenger / Ensemble: Kayla Haynes, Theodore Laurence: Topher Billups, John Brooks: Myles Patton, Parrot: Olivia Fuller, Mr. Laurence: Luke Salvato, Robert March / Ensemble: Ava Coleman, Mr. Dashwood: Andy Green, Doctor / Ensemble: Abbi Fuchs

Cast “E.A.”: Marmee March: Olive Horne, Aunt March: Ava Feisel, Meg March: Gabby Lewis, Jo March: Eileen Higginbotham, Beth March: Caroline Samanich, Amy March: Liv Smith, Hannah: Daly Ramsey, Mrs. Mingott: Anna Fishbaugh, Messenger / Ensemble: Destini Spiegel, Theodore Laurence: Ian Kopf, John Brooks: Jackson Stukus, Parrot: Noelle Griffith, Mr. Laurence: Jupiter Talbot, Robert March / Ensemble: Eve Limpach, Mr. Dashwood: Alice Zusman, Doctor / Ensemble: Eva Vian

Performances are Apr. 24, 25, 26, May 1, 2, 3 at 7 p.m. Apr. 26, 27, May 3 at 2 p.m., at Mershad Hall, the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Comments