Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's GODSPELL
Godspell will run from November 4 - 20, 2022.
Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden. The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery.
Book by John Michael Tebelak, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Director - Damon Barnett, the Cast: Jesus - Tucker Barton, JJ the Clown - Michael Gallaugher, The Strong Man - Lorenzo McKeever, The Mime - Shane Davis, The Handyman - David Dennis, The Gameskeeper - Brandon Newbright, The Vamp - Cayla Kass, The Ride Attendant - Christina Ward, The Cotton Candy Girl - Shelby Barnett, The Actor - Jessica Alkire, The Fortune Teller - Hannah DeWalt, The Harlequin - Taylor Oberschlake
Performances run Nov. 4 - 20, 2022 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66821
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
The Cast of GODSPELL
