Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's GODSPELL

Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden. The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery.

Book by John Michael Tebelak, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Director - Damon Barnett, the Cast: Jesus - Tucker Barton, JJ the Clown - Michael Gallaugher, The Strong Man - Lorenzo McKeever, The Mime - Shane Davis, The Handyman - David Dennis, The Gameskeeper - Brandon Newbright, The Vamp - Cayla Kass, The Ride Attendant - Christina Ward, The Cotton Candy Girl - Shelby Barnett, The Actor - Jessica Alkire, The Fortune Teller - Hannah DeWalt, The Harlequin - Taylor Oberschlake

Performances run Nov. 4 - 20, 2022 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66821

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer