Photos: First look at King Avenue Players’ SHREK THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Good people, draw near! Our story is for all to hear! King Avenue Players proudly presents "Shrek the Musical", based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the Book by William Steig with Music by Jeanin Tesori and Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions. "Shrek the Musical", directed by Jim Keller, is being presented on October 23-25, 2025, at 7:30 pm and October 26, 2025, at 3:00 pm in the Sanctuary of King Avenue UMC, 299 King Avenue, Columbus. Admission is FREE, and donations of any amount are graciously accepted. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. All are welcome!

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig, Director - Jim Keller, Stage Manager - Jodie Brown, Produced by the KAP Board, Cast: Shrek - Kyle Roby, Princess Fiona - Alexa Rybinski, Donkey - Aby Lawson, Lord Farquaad - Scott Clay, Dragon - Traci Thornton, Mama Ogre/Humpty-Dumpty - Trisha Gardner, Papa Ogre/Dancer/Monk - David Hendricks, Young Shrek/Baby Bear - Cedric Meadows, King Harold/Guard, Dancer - Justin Zordan, Queen Lillian/Knight/Villager/Monk - Charlisa Anderson, Young Fiona - Paige Shonkwiler, Teen Fiona/Sugar Plum Fairy - Emi Nicodemus, Pinocchio - Calvin Gardner, Gingy/Dragon Puppeteer - Carolyn Hughes, Big Bad Wolf - Dayton Duvall, Peter Pan/Guard - Max DeBaltzo, Papa Bear/Guard/Dancer/Dragon Puppeteer - Micah Duncan, Mama Bear/Villager - Emma Hockenbery, Wicked Witch/Guard/Dancer - Rachael Meadows, 3 Little Pigs /Dancer/Grumpy the Dwarf - Caden Trueblood, 3 Little Pigs/Guard - Micah Trueblood, 3 Little Pigs - Justin Zordan, Elf/Villager - Clara Cook, Fairy Godmother/Dance Captain - Gabbie Durbin, Ugly Duckling/Pied Piper/Dancer/Villager - Theodor Gardner, Mad Hatter/Guard/Knight - Jesse Adair, White Rabbit/Villager - Phoebe Holt, Captain of the Guard/Thelonius/Bishop - Ian Shelton, Guard/Knight/Villager - Shannon Trueblood, Dancer/Knight/Monk - Michelle Treaster, Duloc Greeter/Dancer/Knight/Monk - Jensen Bullard, Three Blind Mice/Dancer/Bluebird - Addison Sharp, Three Blind Mice - Paige Shonkwiler, Three Blind Mice/Dancer - Lyla Sprecher, Dragon Puppeteer - Andrew Thornton.

Performances run October 23 - 25 at 7:30pm, October 25 at 3:00pm at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201. For more information, visit: https://www.kingave.org/about-us/announcements/king-avenue-players-present-shrek-the-musical.html

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer