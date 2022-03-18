Photos: First look at Gallery Players' SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

In this conceptual revue featuring more than two dozen Sondheim songs, the musical numbers are punctuated with interview footage of the composer, providing an intimate view of Stephen Sondheim's personal life and artistic process. Far from the typical song cycle, the incomparable James Lapine brilliantly curated a collection of songs that have been masterfully arranged by David Loud from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Saturday Night, West Side Story, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Follies, Sweeney Todd, Passion, A Little Night Music, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Bounce, Assassins, Gypsy, Anyone Can Whistle.

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Conceived and directed on Broadway by James Lapine. Directed by William Goldsmith, Music Direction by Allan Finkelstein. Cast: Deborah Chow Brennan, Alexa Clint, Alex Seifert, Corinne Gorgas, Andrew LeVan, William Macke, Nicholas McInturff, Matthew Phillips, Patrick Schaefer, and Nancy Skaggs.

Performances run March 17 thru March 27, 2022. Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit http://columbusjcc.org/cultural-arts/gallery-players/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer