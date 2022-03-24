Photos: First look at Curtain Players' PRESENT LAUGHTER

The egocentric, self-indulgent actor, Garry Essendine, is at the height of his fame on the London stage. He has a multitude of adoring fans, but he fears becoming obsolete now that he has turned forty. Adding to this impending mid-life crisis, Garry must deal with a parade of interlopers who disrupt preparations for his overseas theatrical tour. His household is thrown into chaos as he juggles an infatuated debutante, an unhinged playwright, a seductive married woman, his long-suffering secretary, and his estranged wife, as well as the entangled love lives of his close colleagues.

Directed by Bethany Schoeff, Produced by Sharifa Andrews, Stage Manager Jennifer Shively. Cast: Cory Baker (Fred), Julia Cannell (Joanna), Beth Connell (Lady Saltburn), Jeff Kemeter (Hugo), Chelsea Martins (Miss Erikson), Casey Merkey (Garry), Sarah Merkey (Liz), Brian A. Palmer (Roland), Rachel Steffen (Daphne), Molly Watson (Monica), & Phil Wells (Morris)

Performances run March 25 thru April 10, 2022 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer