Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s ON GOLDEN POND

Norman and Ethel Thayer, an aging couple, return to their vacation home on Golden Pond for the 48th summer. Norman, nearing eighty and showing signs of dementia, is challenged by his failing memory, while Ethel, ten years younger, embraces the small joys of their long life together. Their daughter, Chelsea, her fiancé, and his teenage child arrive, sparking a complex dynamic between generations and a renewed sense of connection.

By Ernest Thompson, Director: Drew Moore, Stage Manager: Ashley Zarzabal, The CAST: Norman Thayer Jr - Randy Benge, Ethel Thayer - Lisa Cravens-Brown, Chelsea Thayer Wayne - Devon Mushalko, Charlie Martin - Clark Hergenrother, Bill Ray - Anthony Pepper, Billy Ray Jr - Sydney Bibb.

Performances run Jan. 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, & 31, @ 8:00pm, Jan. 22 & 29, @ 7:30pm, Jan. 18, 25 & Feb. 1 @ 3:00pm, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/136176

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer