Photos: First Look at Imagine Productions' SECOND TO SHERLOCK

A raucous new musical from local composer Brian Horne! After a series of private and public readings over the past five years, Imagine Productions is proud to be presenting this WORLD PREMIERE production.

When a low-class detective in Victorian England gets a chance to prove himself by catching the infamous Jack the Ripper, he finds escaping from the shadow of the world's greatest detective will be harder than he thought.

Written by Brian Horne, Directed by Brandon Boring, Assistant Director Taylor Oberschlake, Stage Manager Fia Friend, Music Director Eric Neuenschwander, Choreographer Jenny Small, the Cast includes: Chris Rusen / Daniel Calloway, Chris Johnson / John Thompson, Marrett Laney / Giselle, Ashley Woodard / Mother Calloway, David Hammond / Sherlock Holmes, Cory Velazco / John Watson, Nancy Skaggs / Madam Something, Stewart Bender / Dimitri Koshkin, Alexa Clint / Agnes, Lexi Vestey / Moriarty, Matthew Phillips / Ripper, Lestrade, Ruffian, Lindsey Capritta / Newsboy, Ensemble, Kate Munger / Lady, Ensemble, Stacey Barrett / Marie, Ensemble, Deirdre Gillen / Mcconnell, Ensemble, Lee Witten / Ruffian, Ensemble, Ahmae Messersmith / Judith, Ensemble.

Performances run December 3rd thru the 11th, 2021 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer