Photos: First Look At Evolution Theatre Company's I'LL TAKE ROMANCE, THE MUSICAL

A delightful new musical that proves love will always triumph. Angel, a gay gold digger, sets his sights on a newly out and proud billionaire. Dragging his best friend along for the ride and leaving collateral damage in his wake, Angel's plans hit a wall when the billionaire's best friend, Chi Chi, steps in and takes over. Mixed in with vengeful ex-wives, an imaginary lover, closeted twin brothers.

Libretto by Edwin Sanchez with Paul Lockwood, Music and Lyrics by Michael Leamon. Adapted from the original stage play, I'll Take Romance by Edwin Sanchez, Directed by David Bahgat, Cast includes Matt Piper, Nico Carter, Katie Christine Wagner, Kara Marie Hancock, Lorelei Roeger, Ashton Brammer, Justin Labelle, Ben Hartwig, Dominic Catrone, Tim Browning, Michael Gault.

Performances run October 13 - 22, 2022 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer