Photos: First Look At Curtain Players' I'M NOT RAPPAPORT

The sharp-edged but charming play takes place on and around a park bench in Central Park where two elderly men - one black and one white - with nothing in common but their spirited resistance to having others decide for them when they no longer count. Together, but each, in his own unique way, they fight those who would put them out to pasture, developing throughout a true, albeit unusual friendship.

Written by Herb Gardner, Directed by Michael Fusco, Cast: Larry Cole (Nat), Allison Fagan (Clara), Dominic Frazzini (Gilley), Steve Jefferson (Midge), Rock Mitchell (The Cowboy), Anna Soppelsa (Laurie), & Harold Yarborough (Danforth)

Performances run Apr. 21 - May 7, 2023 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer