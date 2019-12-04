Photo Coverage: First Look at Pickerington Community Theatre's MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

"This is a tale that we want to believe in, that creates a world we seem to desperately desire, free of the blatant commercialism that surrounds us, where love and decency and generosity of spirit are their own rewards. What we want Christmas to be all about, really." So writes the Santa Cruz Sentinel of this most heartwarming holiday story. By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy's. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl's belief in Santa.

Director: Adam Schroeder, Assistant Director: Megan Trimble. The cast includes: Kris Kringle - Dan Heaton, Doris Walker - Emily Wright, Fred Gayley - Damon Barnett, Susan Walker - Sophia Lindsey, Shellhammer - Michael Yonkura, Granville Sawyer - John Patton, Dr. Pierce - Kim Wickham, Judge Harper, Ensemble - Lee Wright, Halloran, Rich Preson, Ensemble - Christina Togni, Thomas Mara, Ensemble - Jerry Roth, R.H. Macy, Ensemble - Charles Fraysier, Mrs. Bloomingdale, Lou, Ensemble - Brandy Jo Burke, Janet Mara - Darcy Zalenski, Al, Elf, Ensemble - Bennett Ladowitz, Sharon, Ensemble - Ashley Patton, Child #2, Ensemble - Riley Patton, Child #1, Elf, Mail Carrier, Ensemble - Jesse C. Roth, Finley, Drunk Santa, Ensemble - George Spence, Janet, Ensemble - Darcy Zalenski, Johnny, Ensemble - Jerec Demmler, Dutch Girl, Ensemble - Myrah Paxton, Poor Person, Foster Mom, Zoo Keeper - Cathy Kaplan, Megan, Ensemble - Audrey Ladowitz, Child #3, Elf, Ensemble - Scarlett Walker, and Elf, Mail Carrier, Ensemble - Ben Barlow.

Performances are December 6th thru the 15th, 2019 and will be held at the Wigwam Theater (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest, Pickerington, OH 43147). For ticket call the box office at 614-508-0036 or you can purchase tickets online at pctshows.com.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories