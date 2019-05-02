Photo Coverage: First Look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre's THE ADDAMS FAMILY

May. 2, 2019  

"The Addams Family" features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents.

Performances are May 3nd and May 4th @ 7:00 pm and May 5th @ 2pm, Bradley Theater, 2800 Walker Rd, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.bradleytheater.com/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer


Photo Coverage: First Look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre's THE ADDAMS FAMILY

