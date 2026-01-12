BalletMet to Stage PETER PAN at Ohio Theatre This February

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BalletMet’s 2025-2026 season will continue with the premiere of Peter Pan, a new two-act ballet choreographed by internationally acclaimed choreographer Trey McIntyre, who has created works for Queensland Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and New York City Ballet. Peter Pan will take center stage at the historic Ohio Theatre from Feb.13 to15.

This new adaptation of Peter Pan is co-produced by BalletMet in partnership with Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas and the Texas Ballet Theatre in Dallas. Featuring all-new sets and costumes by award-winning designer Emma Bailey, best known for her work on Six: The Musical, the production will bring J.M. Barrie’s beloved story of Neverland to life in a fresh, visually stunning way.

“Peter Pan’s story is essentially the artist’s journey and the real life right-of-passage in the ways in which we transition from child to adult,” said McIntyre. “The elements of Peter Pan that are important are the things that are delightful to me in any work—the feelings of awe, surprise, and joy. I want adults to understand and see themselves in the spirit of this work—that seed of childhood that is in every person. I think this is what art does for us always, reminding ourselves that we are so much bigger than the day-to-day mundanity of life. I want kids to just be kids and do what kids do.”

When asked about her inspiration for the set and costume designs, Bailey said, “Beautiful Victorian and Edwardian illustrations formed the basis of a lot of my research for the first act of Peter Pan. I love the use of line and color, but also the period-specific nod. Transporting the audience from the illustrative world of London to Neverland meant a visual journey from 2D to the hyperreal fantasy. I was particularly drawn to heightened colors and exaggerated forms for the second act and to play with childlike imagination.”

Peter Pan promises to captivate audiences of all ages. The production marks BalletMet’s continued commitment to presenting new works that blend innovation with storytelling, inviting audiences to experience the magic of live performance in unforgettable ways.