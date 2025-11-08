OUT OF EDEN: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Soars into the Avalon Theatre November 15

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences can experience a night of classic rock and heartfelt songwriting with The Avalon Theatre's Out of Eden: A Tribute to The Eagles on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with a special opening performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Caroline Cotter at 7:30 p.m., followed by Out of Eden taking the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Based out of Northeast Ohio, Out of Eden is a six-piece band dedicated to recreating the legendary sound and harmonies of The Eagles, Don Henley, and Joe Walsh. Known for their incredible musicianship and attention to detail, the band performs all the Eagles' timeless hits - from "Hotel California" and "Take It Easy" to "Desperado" and "Life in the Fast Lane." Their shows across the Midwest consistently sell out, earning them a reputation as one of the finest Eagles tribute acts around. Fans can expect an energetic, authentic performance that will have everyone singing along.

Opening the evening is Caroline Cotter, an internationally touring artist known for her warm voice and poetic, honest lyrics. Her songs explore connection, nostalgia, gratitude, and wanderlust - themes that have resonated with audiences across 45 states and 16 countries. Cotter's performance will set the stage for a memorable night of music and storytelling.

Located in the heart of Uptown Marysville, The Avalon Theatre brings top-quality live entertainment to Union County and beyond. From concerts and film screenings to movies and community events, The Avalon is dedicated to providing a welcoming space for people to gather and enjoy the arts in Central Ohio.