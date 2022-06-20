New Albany Youth Theatre to Present Roald Dahl's MATILDA JR.
New Albany Youth Theatre will present Roald Dahl's Matilda JR. July 8-10, 2022 at the McCoy Center. Performance dates and times are as follows:
7/8/22 - 7PM
7/9/22 - 2PM and 7PM
7/10/22 - 2PM
Tickets can be purchased at www.cbusarts.com or by phone at 614-469-0939.
"Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination." Said Joe Bishara, Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre. "We are honored to produce this wildly theatrical adaptation featuring over 40 youth artists for in-person audiences."
The cast for the New Albany Youth Theatre production of Roald Dahl's Matilda JR. is as follows:
Meredith Zeallear
Cali Russell
Emma Wintersteller
Drew Wintersteller
Ian Kopf
valentina vergamini
Regan James
Annie Trybus
Maria Thiel
Avery Andruzis
Gabby Lewis
Estelle Woolford
Chandler Richey
Elyse Janikian
Sahil Shah
Claire Richey
Noelle Griffith
Gianna Gooden
Ava Baker
Ryen Lacy
Wystan Cann
Maggie Sharrock
Adlee Beane
Mimi Rooney
Hope Rooney
Rand Rooney
Juliet Zaczepinski
Emma Bader
Madeline Page
Leah Levingston
Juliet Erlenbach
Brie Funk
Ruby Stetson
Sophia Means
Riley Walsh
Isidora Diaz
Maci Kieninger
Lauren Kieninger
Katelyn Kieninger
The New Albany Youth Theatre production of Roald Dahl's Matilda JR. is Directed by New Albany Youth Theatre Managing Director Joe Bishara. Joe is the founder of New Albany Youth Theatre and has collaborated on over 200 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning Actor, Consultant, Director, Educator, and Producer. He is a the President of Theatre Roundtable, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), a member of the Musical Theatre Educators Alliance (MTEA), and an Associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).
For more information about New Albany Youth Theatre, visit www.newalbanyyouththeatre.org