New Albany Youth Theatre to Present Roald Dahl's MATILDA JR.

New Albany Youth Theatre will present Roald Dahl's Matilda JR. July 8-10, 2022 at the McCoy Center. Performance dates and times are as follows:

7/8/22 - 7PM

7/9/22 - 2PM and 7PM

7/10/22 - 2PM

Tickets can be purchased at www.cbusarts.com or by phone at 614-469-0939.

"Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination." Said Joe Bishara, Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre. "We are honored to produce this wildly theatrical adaptation featuring over 40 youth artists for in-person audiences."

The cast for the New Albany Youth Theatre production of Roald Dahl's Matilda JR. is as follows:

Meredith Zeallear

Cali Russell

Emma Wintersteller

Drew Wintersteller

Ian Kopf

valentina vergamini

Regan James

Annie Trybus

Maria Thiel

Avery Andruzis

Joseph Quigley

Gabby Lewis

Estelle Woolford

Chandler Richey

Elyse Janikian

Sahil Shah

Claire Richey

Noelle Griffith

Gianna Gooden

Ava Baker

Ryen Lacy

Wystan Cann

Maggie Sharrock

Adlee Beane

Mimi Rooney

Hope Rooney

Rand Rooney

Juliet Zaczepinski

Emma Bader

Madeline Page

Leah Levingston

Juliet Erlenbach

Brie Funk

Ruby Stetson

Parker Cohn

Sophia Means

Riley Walsh

Isidora Diaz

Maci Kieninger

Lauren Kieninger

Katelyn Kieninger

The New Albany Youth Theatre production of Roald Dahl's Matilda JR. is Directed by New Albany Youth Theatre Managing Director Joe Bishara. Joe is the founder of New Albany Youth Theatre and has collaborated on over 200 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning Actor, Consultant, Director, Educator, and Producer. He is a the President of Theatre Roundtable, a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), a member of the Musical Theatre Educators Alliance (MTEA), and an Associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

For more information about New Albany Youth Theatre, visit www.newalbanyyouththeatre.org