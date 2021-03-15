Lincoln Theatre's PATTERNZ SUMMER CAMP Announces 2021 Dates

The Lincoln Theatre's Patternz Summer Camp today announced 2021 dates and opened registration for its popular, arts-themed summer camps for kids. Designed to spark creativity and a passion for the arts in children ages 6-13, the five-day camps expose campers to multiple art forms.

Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre's "Expand Your Horizon" Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theatre, music, and visual arts. At the end of each week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they've learned throughout the week.

In addition, Local Matters will provide on-site demonstrations on clean food choices and preparation for healthy eating. Campers will also participate in enrichment activities such as field trips to the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) Transit Center to learn how to plan, schedule, and safely ride the bus. Select weeks will tour some of the OSU main campus' science programs such as veterinary medicine, bird sanctuary, and planetarium facilitated by Ohio State East Hospital.

The Lincoln Theatre's Patternz Summer Camps are one-week camps for children ages 6-13 held at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). The fee for a five-day, week-long camp is $110 per child. All campers must bring a brown bag lunch daily.

Week 1 June 21-25 - Think, Speak, Do

Week 2 June 28-July 2 - Listen, Communicate, Follow Directions

Week 3 July 5-9 - Lead, Explore, Believe

Week 4 July 12-16 - Move, Learn, Grow

Week 5 July 19-23 - Create, Build, Care

Week 6 July 26-30 - Good, Better, Best

Week 7 August 2-6 - Connect, Share, Serve

Week 8 August 9-12 - Honor, Love, Peace

Camps run Monday through Friday from 9 am-4 pm each day. Each week will offer different activities, so participants can select multiple weeks if desired.

For an additional fee, pre-care is available from 7-8:30 am, and post-care is available from 4:30-6 pm. For pre- OR post-care, add $25 to the program fee. For pre- AND post-care, add $50 to the program fee.

Campers must turn 6 on or before May 30, 2021.

Campers and staff must adhere to Lincoln Theatre safety protocols. Details will be announced at a later date.

Children can be registered online at https://www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com/patternz/.