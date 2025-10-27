Last Chance To Submit For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

1
Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s WAIT UNTIL DARK
Step into 1944 Greenwich Village, where danger lurks in the shadows and survival means waiting until dark. This edge-of-your-seat story follows Susan Hendrix, a blind yet determined woman who finds herself caught in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse when con men invade her home. With danger closing in, Susan soon discovers that what seems like her greatest weakness may, in fact, be her only strength. In the suspense-filled final moments, darkness itself becomes a character, pulling you into a chilling conclusion you won’t soon forget.
Photos: First look at King Avenue Players’ SHREK THE MUSICAL
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Good people, draw near! Our story is for all to hear! King Avenue Players proudly presents 'Shrek the Musical', based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the Book by William Steig with Music by Jeanin Tesori and Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions.
SHUCKED Tickets On Sale This Week at Broadway In Columbus
Broadway in Columbus has announced that tickets for Shucked, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 24. The production will play eight performances at the Ohio Theatre from April 7–12, 2026.
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company’s DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker's legendary vampire tale and put in into a blender with the comedic influences of Mel Brooks, Monty Python and The 39 Steps? That's just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud 90-minute gender-bending, quick-change magical romp. When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing. Doctor Jean Van Helsing and her motley company chase the dangerous and sexy Count Dracula from the English countryside to Transylvania to 'other frightening places.' Their antics brim with enough tongue-in-cheek mayhem to fill your cup of giggles.