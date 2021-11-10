Jim Brickman Returns To The Southern Theatre With THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS In December

Multi-Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman returns with his annual holiday tour, warming hearts, making spirits bright, and bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night. This joyous concert experience blends yuletide memories and holiday favorites with his own hit songs such as "The Gift," "Sending You a Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes," and "If You Believe."

CAPA presents Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Wednesday, December 22, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $34-$69 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 34 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's No Words, and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Olivia Newton-John, Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Leslie Odem Jr, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Mathis, and Kenny Loggins among many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show, "The Jim Brickman Show." The Brickman Bedtime Story podcast can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify, and iheart podcasts.