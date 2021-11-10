Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Brickman Returns To The Southern Theatre With THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS In December

pixeltracker

The concert will take place on Wednesday, December 22, at 7:30 pm.

Nov. 10, 2021  

Jim Brickman Returns To The Southern Theatre With THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS In December

Multi-Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman returns with his annual holiday tour, warming hearts, making spirits bright, and bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night. This joyous concert experience blends yuletide memories and holiday favorites with his own hit songs such as "The Gift," "Sending You a Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes," and "If You Believe."

CAPA presents Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Wednesday, December 22, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $34-$69 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 34 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's No Words, and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Olivia Newton-John, Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Leslie Odem Jr, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Mathis, and Kenny Loggins among many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show, "The Jim Brickman Show." The Brickman Bedtime Story podcast can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify, and iheart podcasts.


Related Articles View More Columbus Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Calgary Announces Additional Casting for A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Winter Concerts
  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour
  • Downstage to Present MEN EXPRESS THEIR FEELINGS Audio Play