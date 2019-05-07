JIM JAMES' UNIFORM DISTORTION TOUR Plays The Southern

Jim James has spent the better part of almost two decades as the lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist of My Morning Jacket. With an illustrious solo career of his own, James' Uniform Distortion tour will celebrate his 2018 record of the same name and include other career-spanning material.

CAPA presents Jim James at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Friday, June 14, at 8 pm. Tickets are $41.50-$51 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

With seven studio albums, My Morning Jacket has grown into one of the most acclaimed rock and roll bands in the world. The New York Times heralded the band as, "...the new kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock..." Their last three albums-Evil Urges (2018), Circuital (2011), and The Waterfall (2015)-each received Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Album with The Waterfall debuting at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. Alongside the band's recording and touring, James has maintained a steady, bordering on voracious, flow of work.

In 2013, James released his debut solo record, Regions of Light and Sound of God. He wrote, produced, and played all instruments himself (except for strings and some percussion) for the record which was inspired by life and the 1929 novel (written in woodcuts) God's Man by Lynd Ward. It was named one of the best albums of the year by PASTE, MTV, and FUSE and was "the year's first great record" (GQ). A performance of track "A New Life" on "Late Night" earned high praise from the now-"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon,"...to this day, my favorite musical performance was 'A New Life' on 'Late Night' ...He [Jim James] is fantastic. I love him."

In 2016, James released the politically charged solo record, Eternally Even. Rolling Stone described it as, "nine flamboyantly spiritual songs wrapped in creamy electronics and set to funk and hip hop beats...an eccentric, gently compelling pleasure. [Jim James] renders his change gospel with conversational grace, Bill Withers warmth, Sly Stone optimism and Neil Young conviction." The album's release saw him embark on a national tour with appearances on "The Tonight Show," "The Late, Late Show with James Corden," and a debut at #1 on the Billboard Alternative chart. The album topped many year-end best lists with NPR praising the record's "arresting, soulful ... transcendent tunes."

James released his third solo album, Uniform Distortion (2019) was received with immediate acclaim. "A giddily powerful response to these troubled times," hailed the Guardian in its four-star review. "His mix of musical joie de vivre and lyrical home truths prove fiendishly effective." The Washington Post said, "With driving guitar riffs and catchy hooks combined with his signature soaring vocals, James delivers an utterly engaging, hard-charging, straight-ahead record that almost feels like a throwback to a different era while also being very much current." American Songwriter claimed, ""There are enough artistic twists and turns to please even the most dedicated Jacket fan, showing that James remains as musically edgy as ever on an album that pulses with energy, enthusiasm, and the restless spirit James has always personified." Four months after Uniform Distortion was released, James followed with the companion record of Uniform Clarity comprising acoustic renditions of the songs in a more stripped down and honest response to what went before.

James has continued expanding on his zealous lists of credits, lending his voice to albums by the likes of the Roots, David Lynch, Brandi Carlile, and John Fogerty, and partnering with other artists on numerous side projects such as New Multitudes, Monsters of Folk, and T-Bone Burnett's The New Basement Tapes.

Known for his live performances, James has found himself in the touring company of those like Neil Young, Pearl Jam, and Bob Dylan, even appearing in the Dylan-inspired film, I'm Not There. My Morning Jacket supported Roger Waters as his surprise backing band during the famed 2015 Newport Folk Festival. He has embedded himself in the world of film and television, be it through the use of his music in various projects or his long-running relationships with those in the field. He has also established himself as a producer in his own right, producing records by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dean Wareham, Basia Bulat, Amo Amo, and Ray Lamontagne. In 2016, he collaborated with NASA for the launch of their Juno Mission and the Sundance Film Festival for their Freedom of Expression event.

In 2018, James embarked on a successful, intimate, career-spanning solo acoustic tour, which saw him play sold out dates through historic theatres and performing arts centers across the US. In the 2019 Uniform Distortion tour, James will play the complete record with a full band for the first time nationally.





