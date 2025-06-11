HER2-Revue's SHIMMY ‘N’ SHAKE FOR SURVIVORS Burlesque Showcase to Play Lincoln Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of National Cancer Survivors Month, The HER2-Revue will present its second annual Shimmy ‘n’ Shake for Survivors burlesque showcase on Friday, June 20 at 8 PM at the historic Lincoln Theatre Ballroom (769 E Long St., Columbus, OH). Doors open at 7 PM for a pre-show vendor and survivorship services fair.

Produced by Top Shelf Productions, this empowering evening of performance art centers around burlesque, body confidence, self-love, and sexual wellness, with a focus on breast cancer survivors and the communities that support them.

The showcase will feature celebrated burlesque artists from across the Midwest and beyond, including Roxi D'Lite (Burlesque Hall of Fame Queen, Miss Exotic World), Madame Mira of Queen Bee Cabaret (Cincinnati), Mirage (Cincinnati), Lily Datura and Aurora Maur of Gem City Burlesque (Dayton). The evening will be hosted by Columbus-based performer and emcee Thrillda Swinton.

Attendees can also explore survivorship services and vendors offering tattooing, microblading/permanent makeup, boudoir photography, and burlesque workshops. Participating businesses include Queen Bee Cabaret, Gem City Burlesque, Rocket Pasties, Pretty in Ink, Living Story Tattoo, and Thriving Beyond Breast Cancer.

Founded and produced by Scott Vezdos, The HER2-Revue was created to support breast cancer survivors in reclaiming their confidence, sensuality, and agency through the healing art of burlesque. Inspired by his own experience as the spouse of a two-time breast cancer survivor, Vezdos has built the revue into a Columbus-based platform for professional and semi-professional performers to uplift others through bold, body-positive performance.

The evening includes raffle prizes and community engagement opportunities. Tickets are $35 and available via Eventbrite. Tips are encouraged, and donations are welcomed through GoFundMe.

For more about The HER2-Revue and its mission, visit linktr.ee/her2_revue.

