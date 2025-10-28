Don And Ryan Rose Bring Elvis & Soul Tribute To The Avalon Theatre This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A powerhouse evening of music and nostalgia hits the Avalon Theatre this fall as father-and-son entertainers Don and Ryan Rose take the stage for A Tribute to the King of Rock-n-Roll & Rock-n-Soul Revue.

The evening opens with an electrifying salute to Elvis Presley, performed by Don and Ryan-currently the only touring father-and-son Elvis Tribute Artists in the country. Spanning three decades of the King's career-from the hip-shaking rockabilly anthems of the '50s to the legendary Las Vegas performances of the '70s-this dynamic duo brings authentic vocals, dazzling costumes, and heartfelt charisma to every note.

Don Rose is a seasoned performer with over 30 years of experience across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and Japan. A past winner of the prestigious Weekend with the King contest in Palm Springs-judged exclusively by Elvis's own colleagues-Don is no stranger to the spotlight. He was a longtime Las Vegas showroom headliner and celebrated 20 years in 2025 as the top-selling performer of the "Happy Birthday to the King" concert series at the Riverside Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, NV.

Ryan Rose, born in Las Vegas and raised in the world of entertainment, began performing at the age of three after watching videos of his father on stage. A rising talent in the Elvis tribute scene, Ryan has earned top rankings at major national festivals including the Nashville Elvis Festival, Images Contest in Memphis, and Elvis Fantasy Fest. He currently stars as Elvis in One Night in Memphis and brings a fresh, youthful energy to the tribute tradition-while staying true to the King's spirit.

In addition to the incredible Elvis tribute, the show will also explore a Rock-n-Soul Revue-a vibrant, toe-tapping celebration of music from the '60s, '70s, and '80s. Featuring unforgettable hits by The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Jackson Five featuring Michael Jackson, Sam & Dave, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Sir Tom Jones, and more. This one-of-a-kind show is packed with timeless grooves and crowd-pleasing favorites that will leave audiences dancing in their seats.