Columbus Symphony Presents Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Live In Concert

The Columbus Symphony will present Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film at the Ohio Theatre on Friday, October 27, at 8 pm. The orchestra will be joined by Columbus resident Massamba Diop, who will perform the tama, or Talking Drum, as he did in both Marvel Studios' “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film scores.

Tickets, which start at $37.38, are on sale now and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

In 2018, Marvel Studios' “Black Panther” quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what Super Hero films could be. Rolling Stone raved, “The film lights up the screen with a full-throttle blast of action and fun. That's to be expected. But what sneaks up and floors you is the film's racial conscience and profound, astonishing beauty.” Now you can relive the excitement of T'Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Columbus Symphony performs Ludwig Göransson's Oscar and GRAMMY-winning score live to the film.

Massamba Diop is one of the most renowned masters of the tama, a talking drum from Senegal, West Africa, known for its abilities to replicate the sounds of human speech. Before the advent of telephones and radio, it was the tama that was called upon to announce important events and send messages from village to village. Recognizing the central role talking drums play in many African cultures, Ludwig Göransson put it, and Massamba, for three decades the world's foremost tama performer, front-and-center in the score for Marvel's “Black Panther.”