Columbus Symphony Presents Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Live In Concert

The event is on Friday, October 27, at 8 pm.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 2 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production Photo 3 Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING
Feature: CRAIG FERGUSON at The Southern Theatre Photo 4 Feature: CRAIG FERGUSON at The Southern Theatre

Columbus Symphony Presents Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Live In Concert

Columbus Symphony Presents Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Live In Concert

The Columbus Symphony will present Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert, featuring a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live to the film at the Ohio Theatre on Friday, October 27, at 8 pm. The orchestra will be joined by Columbus resident Massamba Diop, who will perform the tama, or Talking Drum, as he did in both Marvel Studios' “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film scores.   

Tickets, which start at $37.38, are on sale now and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

In 2018, Marvel Studios' “Black Panther” quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what Super Hero films could be. Rolling Stone raved, “The film lights up the screen with a full-throttle blast of action and fun. That's to be expected. But what sneaks up and floors you is the film's racial conscience and profound, astonishing beauty.” Now you can relive the excitement of T'Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Columbus Symphony performs Ludwig Göransson's Oscar and GRAMMY-winning score live to the film.

Massamba Diop is one of the most renowned masters of the tama, a talking drum from Senegal, West Africa, known for its abilities to replicate the sounds of human speech. Before the advent of telephones and radio, it was the tama that was called upon to announce important events and send messages from village to village. Recognizing the central role talking drums play in many African cultures, Ludwig Göransson put it, and Massamba, for three decades the world's foremost tama performer, front-and-center in the score for Marvel's “Black Panther.”




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Broadway In Columbus Welcomes MRS. DOUBTFIRE To The Ohio Theatre Photo
Broadway In Columbus Welcomes MRS. DOUBTFIRE To The Ohio Theatre

Broadway in Columbus will present Mrs. Doubtfire October 31 through November 5 at the Ohio Theatre.

2
DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2023 to Play the Palace Theatre in December Photo
DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2023 to Play the Palace Theatre in December

The Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023 will return to Columbus for a festive, high-energy show at the Palace Theatre on Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m.

3
Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production Photo
Original Productions Theatre And Abbey Theater Of Dublin Present World Premiere Production MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Original Productions Theatre (OPT) and the Abbey Theater of Dublin will co-present the world premiere production of 'Moby Dick's Gone Missing', written by Irish Playwright Sean Cooney.

4
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Returns To Columbus This December Photo
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Returns To Columbus This December

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a holiday dance mash-up for the whole family, comes to Columbus for a show at the Palace Theatre on Thursday, December 7 at 7 pm. The production reimagines Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet as a contemporary holiday dance spectacle with hip hop pioneer Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow performing as the show's MC.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fools
Licking County Players (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moby Dick's Gone Missing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CCT's Ragtime
Lincoln Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Millersport Community Theatre (9/29-10/01)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You