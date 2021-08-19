Colnaghi To Present Rousseau, Rovezzano, And Early Classical Masterworks At TEFAF Online

The Columbus Symphony is approaching the upcoming 2021-22 season with a new focus and a new direction. "We Are Here for You," an innovative, three-year initiative centered on extraordinary and meaningful service to the central Ohio community, will see the CSO increase its outreach to the many diverse populations of Columbus and surrounding areas by removing barriers such as cost and physical location.

In the program's pilot year, the Columbus Symphony will expand on the outreach efforts currently in place and create additional, new opportunities to provide access to classical music performances and education for all members of the community. "We Are Here for You" strives to make the CSO the most accessible, diverse, and inclusive orchestra in its 70-year history of serving Columbus, setting a new standard for the organization and orchestras across the country.

"As we come out of this pandemic, the Columbus Symphony is motivated and committed to using our unique assets to help the community heal and reconnect," stated Columbus Symphony Executive Director Denise Rehg. "With this new initiative, we are making a public commitment to increase and elevate our service to central Ohio by removing barriers and creating access to as many musical experiences as possible. We believe in this new direction and hope it will become the new model for the American orchestra."

What the Columbus Symphony's "We Are Here for You" Will Look Like in Its Pilot Year

Here for Families

o All children aged 6-16 will receive free admission to all 2021-22 Masterworks subscription concerts.

Here for Rural Communities

o The Columbus Symphony will increase its reach to underserved communities whose geographic location makes attending in the concert hall difficult. In the 2021-22 season, the CSO will engage these outlying communities with at least 8 local concerts throughout the Appalachian region, along the Ohio River, and other rural locations based on critical need.

Here for Individuals with Disabilities

o Individuals accompanying and assisting patrons with physical disabilities in attending any 2021-22 Columbus Symphony concert will receive free admission.

Here for Heroes

o In partnership with the Vet Tix Foundation, the Columbus Symphony will make free tickets available for active-duty members of the military, veterans, and their families to attend all 2021-22 Masterworks subscription concerts.

o Now through October 21, 2021, healthcare workers, first responders, and frontline employees can request a voucher good for free admission for two to any one 2021-22 Masterworks subscription concert.

Here for Students

o The Columbus Symphony will double the number of Young People's Concerts presented during the 2021-22 season, providing free tickets to all Title 1 elementary schools and making every effort to pay for bus transportation if a barrier to attendance.

o While the pandemic prevented in-school performances in the 2020-21 school year, the Columbus Symphony will double the number of in-school concerts as compared to the 2019-20 school year. Offered to schools free of charge, the CSO has set a goal to engage central Ohio students with at least 18 in-school concerts during the 2021-22 school year.

Here for Diverse Populations

o In August 2021, the CSO will partner with the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department to begin a free, outdoor concert series in Columbus city parks to increase its presence in diverse neighborhoods and communities and offer a broader opportunity for inclusivity and accessible programming.

o In 2018, the Columbus Symphony launched CSO Cares, a program that supports the missions of 11 central Ohio social service organizations and schools through partnerships that bring the transformative power of music to their clients, constituencies, students, and staffs. In the 2021-22 season, the CSO will add Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services to the roster of organizations served by CSO Cares and continue to add to the program's diverse roster as opportunities arise.

Here for Seniors

o The Columbus Symphony will increase the number of free, on-site engagement events at central Ohio senior living facilities, setting a goal of a 30% increase for the 2021-22 season.

o All patrons aged 90+ will receive free admission to all 2021-22 Masterworks subscription concerts.

Here for the Business Community

o The Columbus Symphony will perform at least 20 free, small ensemble concerts in the 2021-22 season on-site at local businesses to positively contribute to the mental and physical health and well-being of employees.

Learn more at www.columbussymphony.com.