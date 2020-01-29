Classic Albums Live Will Perform Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' At The Lincoln

Hailed as one of the greatest albums of all time, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon was released on March 1, 1973, and subsequently charted for more than 900 weeks, selling an estimated 45 million worldwide. Classic Albums Live performs the groundbreaking album in its entirety, note-for-note and cut-for-cut, including megahits "Money," "Us and Them," and "The Great Gig in the Sky."

CAPA presents Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Saturday, February 29, at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 and $30 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Critically-acclaimed cover experts, Classic Albums Live, is a concert series based in Toronto, Ontario, in which musicians perform classic albums in their entirety track by track. The series was founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, a musician who had previously produced a series of boutique cabaret shows as well as composed music for television and film.

The musicians go to great lengths to faithfully recreate every sound on the original album. They have performed with orchestras, sitarists, choirs, and schools. The shows are treated like recitals with the album being performed in its entirety followed by a "greatest hits" set of the featured artists.





