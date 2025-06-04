Celebrate 300 Years Of Music With Fretless And The Union Music Hall Orchestra in June

The event will take place on June 21, at 7:00 PM.
Join in for an unforgettable evening at The Avalon Theatre as Fretless, a talented local string quintet, takes the stage alongside the Union Music Hall Orchestra to celebrate three centuries of classical music-from the grandeur of the Baroque era to the magic of modern compositions. This one-of-a-kind concert will be held at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, June 21, at 7:00 PM.
Fretless, composed of four exceptional local high school students and their music instructor, has delighted audiences in Union County and its surroundings for over two years. This special performance marks a bittersweet milestone, as three senior members prepare to take their next steps beyond high school. To honor their journey, the group has crafted an emotionally rich program featuring professional-level classical repertoire, beloved movie soundtracks, moving solos, and surprises "in between."
Opening the program will be the Union Music Hall Orchestra, setting the tone with a stirring prelude to an evening of beautiful music. This performance is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of these inspiring young musicians. Meet the musicians of Fretless: Terry Hartman (instructor/violin), Zach Nusbaum (violin), Sam Hancock (Cello), Aurelia Inskeep (Viola), and Stella Hancock (Viola). Whether you're a classical music lover, a supporter of youth arts, or simply looking for a joyful night out, this concert promises to move hearts and uplift spirits.
Best Lighting Design - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos