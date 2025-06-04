Celebrate 300 Years Of Music With Fretless And The Union Music Hall Orchestra in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in for an unforgettable evening at The Avalon Theatre as Fretless, a talented local string quintet, takes the stage alongside the Union Music Hall Orchestra to celebrate three centuries of classical music-from the grandeur of the Baroque era to the magic of modern compositions. This one-of-a-kind concert will be held at The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, June 21, at 7:00 PM.

Fretless, composed of four exceptional local high school students and their music instructor, has delighted audiences in Union County and its surroundings for over two years. This special performance marks a bittersweet milestone, as three senior members prepare to take their next steps beyond high school. To honor their journey, the group has crafted an emotionally rich program featuring professional-level classical repertoire, beloved movie soundtracks, moving solos, and surprises "in between."

Opening the program will be the Union Music Hall Orchestra, setting the tone with a stirring prelude to an evening of beautiful music. This performance is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of these inspiring young musicians. Meet the musicians of Fretless: Terry Hartman (instructor/violin), Zach Nusbaum (violin), Sam Hancock (Cello), Aurelia Inskeep (Viola), and Stella Hancock (Viola). Whether you're a classical music lover, a supporter of youth arts, or simply looking for a joyful night out, this concert promises to move hearts and uplift spirits.

