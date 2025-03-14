CHARLOTTE'S WEB to be Presented at The Avalon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHARLOTTE'S WEB is a beloved classic of children's literature. E.B. White's 1952 novel, enchanting audiences since it was first published, has seen many stage and film adaptations over the years. Avalon Productions is excited to continue this tradition with their first fully staged play, CHARLOTTE'S WEB. This new production will breathe life into CHARLOTTE'S WEB using a combination of live actors and puppets to portray the beloved characters known by millions.

When first published, this charming and complex story became a beloved staple of children's literature overnight. Adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette, CHARLOTTE'S WEB is full of valuable life lessons and universal themes of innocence, trust, and friendship.

CHARLOTTE'S WEB tells the story of a girl named Fern who loved a little pig named Wilbur and of Wilbur's true friend Charlotte, a beautiful, large gray spider. With the help of Templeton the rat, who never did anything for anybody unless there was something in it for him, Charlotte saves Wilbur from the butcher's axe through her own clever plan to convince the world he is "some pig.''

The Avalon Theatre will present three public performances of CHARLOTTE'S WEB on April 11th and 12th. Additionally, they are offering daytime performances to school groups as an educational field trip opportunity. The Avalon Theatre Director of Education, Susan Bunsold Wilson, said, "We are excited to offer the opportunity for school groups to come see the shows right on the stage of The Avalon Theatre! Our first outreach performance is the classic tale of Charlotte's Web." She explained, "Students will have the opportunity to learn about the author and story ahead of seeing the production. This will be one of many future productions connecting our theatre with the surrounding community by offering the arts to students who may not have the opportunity to see a live production."

The Avalon Theatre's production will be fully staged with a full cast of adults and young actors playing the many beloved characters. Keriann Menz takes on the title role of Charlotte the spider, with Caroline Fitz starring as Wilbur the sweet pig she protects. Also featured in this production are Lucy Wilson as Fern Arable, Bronson Buck as Avery Arable, and Donald Groves as Templeton the Rat. Rounding out the cast are Tim Allen as Lurvy, Jim Arter as John Arable, Paula Arter as Martha Arable, and Ryan Bowie as Homer Zuckerman. This production will be directed by The Avalon Theatre's Executive Director, Ryan Bowie.

CHARLOTTE'S WEB will be performed live at The Avalon Theatre on Friday, April 11, at 7:00 pm and Saturday, April 12, at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm. Tickets for all performances are available online at theavalontheatre.org. You can also buy tickets in person at The Avalon Theatre box office. The Box Office is located at 121 S. Main St. and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all Avalon Theatre events. Daytime performances for this production are also available for school groups on Wednesday, April 09, Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11 at 10:00 am.

