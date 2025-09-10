 tracker
CAPA to Host Comedian Grace Helbig In The Lincoln Theatre

The performance will take place on November 13.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
CAPA to Host Comedian Grace Helbig In The Lincoln Theatre Image
CAPA will welcome comedian Grace Helbig on her Let Me Get This Off My Chest Tour, fresh off a sold-out month at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, to the Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, November 13, at 7:30 pm.

At 37 years old Grace was diagnosed with breast cancer. No family history, no pre-existing conditions. It was a darkly humorous adventure, to say the least.

"Let Me Get This Off My Chest" reveals lessons and confessions from her "journey" into the wild world of cancer treatment.




