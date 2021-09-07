Boney James Brings His SOLID Tour to the Lincoln For Two Performances October 2

Named by Billboard as one of the top three contemporary jazz artists of the decade in 2009, four-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum R&B/jazz saxophonist, songwriter, and producer Boney James is touring in support of his 17th album, Solid (2020). Solid follows his 2017 smash release Honestly which became his eleventh #1 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album.

CAPA presents Boney James: Solid Tour at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Saturday, October 2, at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Tickets are $50-$60 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Picking up the sax at age 10 in his native New Rochelle, New York, James immediately loved it, and it pretty quickly became his favorite thing to do. By the time he entered his teens, he was gigging with bands and turned pro at 19. He apprenticed as a sideman for artists like Morris Day, The Isley Brothers, Teena Marie, and many others, touring and doing sessions for seven years before cutting his first solo album in 1992. The independently released Trust led immediately to a major label deal and a string of increasingly successful recordings and nonstop touring.



Now a four-time Grammy nominee with four RIAA Gold records and career sales topping three million units, James continues to defy musical genres; A two time NAACP Award nominee, a Soul Train Award winner, and named one of the Top 3 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade.