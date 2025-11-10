BalletMet’s THE NUTCRACKER Returns to the Ohio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BalletMet’s The Nutcracker will return to the historic Ohio Theatre from Dec. 11 to 28. The production will have 22 performances, including two My First Nutcracker iterations, and feature more than 180 Academy students and trainees alongside the professional company and BalletMet 2.

“Since 1978, BalletMet’s The Nutcracker has been one of Columbus’s most beloved holiday traditions, and it is a joy for all of us at BalletMet to see it return,” said BalletMet’s Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer. “While the ballet will remain what Central Ohio knows and loves, we have a few surprises in store, making the overall Nutcracker experience even more exciting.”

With nearly 300 costumes and 300 lbs of fake snow, BalletMet will bring the land of sugarplum fairies to life with more than 200 dancers and 100 hours of rehearsal time. Guided by Tchaikovsky‘s iconic score and Gerard Charles’s choreography, the two will weave together fantasy, adventure, and the spirit of the holiday season as the ballet follows Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and their unforgettable journey.

The Nutcracker pre-show experience will feature local choirs performing songs in the lobby before every show, setting the holiday tone. The upstairs Patron Lounge will be transformed to the Land of the Sweets where families can enjoy craft and activity stations for kids, along with multiple photo opportunities. Guest should come early for pictures with BalletMet’s Nutcracker mascot in front of the theatre before the show. In addition, Nutcracker merchandise and mementos will be available for purchase. Once again this year, guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for drop-off at the theatre for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.



In addition to the standard performances, BalletMet will offer two shortened performances of the production, My First Nutcracker, on Dec. 23 and 26 at 11 a.m. The performance is designed for the youngest fans and anyone who may prefer a shorter, less crowded, and more casual environment. The performance is one hour in length with reduced noises, character introductions, and calming areas.