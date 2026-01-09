Applications Now Open For Shadowbox Live’s Free After-School Program for Teens

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shadowbox Live is now accepting applications for its eight-day after-school program, Studio 8. The program will allow high school students to work with professional artists to learn about eight disciplines of performance and production arts. Disciplines include acting, voice, dance, music, lighting, sound, costuming and backstage.

The application deadline is Jan. 22, 2026, and students must be enrolled in high school to apply. Auditions will be conducted on Jan. 26, and students can select up to two disciplines to focus on. If selected, there is no cost to participate. The program will conclude with two public showcases on Feb. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

“A significant amount of our full-time metaperformers have come through our education programs, which is why Studio 8 continues to be such an important part of our work with local high school students,” Stacie Boord, CEO and director of education at Shadowbox, said. “It provides the students with a meaningful, hands-on introduction to the performing arts, whether they’re seriously pursuing it or just discovering it for the first time.”

Studio 8 Dates:

Application Deadline: Jan. 22

Auditions: Jan. 26

Rehearsals: Feb. 9 to Feb. 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tech Rehearsal: Feb. 14 (Noon to 5:00 p.m.)

Public Showcase: Feb. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

More information about Studio 8 and the program application can be found at www.shadowboxlive.org.