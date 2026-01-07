Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For 2026 Music Educator Awards

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for its annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education.

Four awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, private/community-based, and lifetime achievement.

The Columbus Symphony's Music Educator Award program marks its 30th anniversary in 2026, having honored 102 central Ohio music educators and arts advocates since its inception in 1996.

The recipients of the 2026 Music Educator Awards will be honored at a celebration event preceding the Columbus Symphony concert on Saturday, May 2.

The CSO is a supporter of all music educators who go above and beyond for the students of central Ohio.

Parents, students, colleagues, administrators, and community members are encouraged to nominate music educators in their lives who they believe deserve to be recognized for their expertise, kindness, passion, and resilience, during the 2025-26 school year.

Nominations may be submitted online at https://bit.ly/MEAAWARDS26 through Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 11:59 pm.

Each Music Educator Award winner will receive a $2,500 grant to be spent at their discretion on a wide range of music education endeavors. Past winners have used these funds to host guest instructors, repair instruments, take professional development classes, and purchase new instruments, computer software, and music.

Nominees should be music educators in the central Ohio area who:

Make a lasting difference in the lives of students of all abilities and backgrounds

Routinely go “above and beyond the call of duty” by extending efforts beyond the classroom

Make a significant impact on their community through music education

Inspire students to reach appropriately high levels of musical understanding and ability

Demonstrate longevity in the field of music education

Instill a lifelong appreciation of music in their students

Nominations must include:

Notation of the educator's nomination category – elementary, secondary, private/community, or lifetime achievement

Nominee's information: name, place of employment, title, email address, number of years in current position, and total years' experience in music education

Nominator's information: name, email address, relationship to nominee, and phone number

A statement of 500 words or less addressing one or more of the selection criteria: making a lasting difference, going above and beyond the call of duty, making a significant impact on their community, inspiring students to reach high levels of musical understanding, demonstrating longevity in the field of music, and instilling a lifelong appreciation of music

Finalists

Each finalist will participate in a panel interview with the MEA selection committee

Winners will be announced the week of April 13 at www.ColumbusSymphony.com and via social media